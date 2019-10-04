Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man who was convicted of the first-degree murder of his wife in their Land Park home was sentenced today to 26 years to life in prison, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office announced.
Mark Long, the husband of attorney Susan Roberts, was arrested in January of 2018 after Roberts was found dead.
The D.A. said friends of Roberts began to worry when she did not show up to a planned dinner on January 6 of last year. Roberts’ friends attempted to check up on her at her home and eventually called for Sacramento police to perform a welfare check.
A standoff ensued fior several hours and, after entry, officers found Roberts dead body inside of the home and took Long into custody.
On August 28, 2019, a jury convicted long of first-degree murder and found that he had used a deadly weapon in the act.