SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The National Weather Service (NWS) Sacramento issued a Red Flag Warning beginning Saturday over the west side of the Sacramento Valley into the northern Coastal Range and eastern foothills.
The warning will be in effect from Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
During this time period, the impacted areas are at easier risk for critical wildfire conditions and greater risk for rapid spread. Some areas may experience wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour and humidity in the 10-20% range.
The NWS urges those living in the impacted areas to take precautionary steps in case of an emergency.
Steps you can take are:
- Preparing emergency kits and developing a communication plan.
- Clear away potentially flammable items from your home and store them in a safe place.
- Find outdoor water source with a hose that can reach any area of your home.
- Know all exits and ways to leave your area.
- Keep important documents and items in a safe place. Make digital copies, if necessary.
- Evacuate immediately, if necessary.