SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some PG&E customers may experience power shutoffs this weekend due to the elevated fire risk and Red Flag Conditions.
The utility announced Friday evening they are “actively monitoring weather conditions and began notifying 12,026 customers for possible Public Safety Power Shutoff within the next 24 hours.” The shutoffs could affect customers in parts of Butte, Plumas and Yuba Counties.
PG&E said they will also monitor weather conditions in El Dorado, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Tehama and Yolo Counties.
The National Weather Service said warning will be in effect from Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. through 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
PG&E anticipates the peak winds will occur from 10 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday.
Customers are encouraged to visit pge.com/pspsupdates for the most up-to-date Public Safety Power Shutoff information, including a link to an address look-up tool where customers can search their address for potential impacts.