SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento man was sentenced to 41 years to life in prison on multiple counts of sexual assault upon a 6-year-old child, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
Thomas Frederick Leonard, 41, was convicted on August 29, 2019, of 11 counts of committing lewd acts upon a child and sex act with a child under 10 years of age.
In September 2016, the 6-year-old victim told her mother Leonard touched her and made her watch illegal videos, the D.A. said.
At the time, Leonard was living with the victim, her mother, and her mother’s boyfriend in an apartment.
After the child told her mom what happened, the mother took her to the UC Davis emergency room where the victim reported several instances of sexual assault, according to the district attorney.
In a statement to law enforcement, Leonard said the victim had been sexually assaulting him for months and that he thought he could discipline the child to make her stop.
Additionally, Leonard was found to have searched for child pornography on his computer, the district attorney’s office said.