STOCKTON (CBS13) — Two men were arrested in Stockton after a recent traffic stop led to the discovery of a revolver and drug, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
The driver, Christopher Blekis, was pulled over near Arch Road and Highway 99 for erratic driving and was found to be on searchable probation for burglary, the sheriff’s office said.
A search of the vehicle revealed a revolver, drugs, a pipe, a skeleton mask and gloves.
Christopher and the passenger in the vehicle, identified as Jonathan Blekis, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on various drugs and weapons-related charges.