UC Davis Health Maternity Services offers extraordinary expertise and experience for every stage of a mom’s pregnancy journey.
As the Sacramento region’s only nationally ranked academic health center and Sacramento’s top-ranked hospital, UC Davis Health gives moms top-notch treatment for routine pregnancies and provides the highest standard of management for high-risk pregnancies, unique health concerns, complications, and unexpected situations.
This expertise, available on-site around the clock, is a unique hallmark of their care.
During pregnancy, labor, and delivery with UC Davis Medical Center, moms can expect experts to partner with them on their birthing plan, provide them with options, and respect their choices. They will also provide support during natural birth or VBAC when it’s safe.
They’ll help moms feel comfortable by providing one room where they can have their labor and delivery, with amenities, and provide enough time for moms to bond with their babies and start breastfeeding.
They also provide additional support for new moms, as needed.
For more information, visit http://health.ucdavis.edu/baby.