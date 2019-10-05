Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run at the intersection of X and 23rd streets that left one pedestrian dead.

Officers responded to reports of the incident just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning and located a male victim who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Sacramento PD said. The victim was later pronounced dead.

The involved vehicle fled the scene and as of this time, detectives are working to identify a suspect vehicle description.

No further suspect or victim details have been release at this time.

Detectives ask that anyone with possible information relating to this case to contact the department.

Comments

Leave a Reply