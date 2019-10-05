Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run at the intersection of X and 23rd streets that left one pedestrian dead.
Officers responded to reports of the incident just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning and located a male victim who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Sacramento PD said. The victim was later pronounced dead.
The involved vehicle fled the scene and as of this time, detectives are working to identify a suspect vehicle description.
No further suspect or victim details have been release at this time.
Detectives ask that anyone with possible information relating to this case to contact the department.