Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — PG&E confirmed on Saturday that the company will move forward with power shutoffs in parts of Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties beginning at 10 p.m. tonight.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — PG&E confirmed on Saturday that the company will move forward with power shutoffs in parts of Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties beginning at 10 p.m. tonight.
The utility expects approximately 10,000 customers in total will be affected by the shutoffs.
RELATED: Red Flag Warning Impacts Sacramento Valley, Foothills, Northern Sierra
The impacted areas are as follows:
- Butte County: 10,235 customers in the Berry Creek, Bush Creek, Butte Meadows, Butte Valley, Chico, Cohasset, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Paradise, Paradise Pines, Pulga, Stirling City and Yankee Hill areas
- Plumas County: 4 customers in Storrie
- Yuba County: 89 customers in Brownsville
The latest weather readings and anticipation of peak winds occurring between 10 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday influenced this decision, PG&E said.
Customers can prepare ahead by:
- Build emergency kits with flashlights, first aid supplies, fresh batteries and cash
- Identify backup charging methods and keep hard copies of important phone numbers
- Plan for medical needs that require charged electronics and refrigerated items
As of now, no other counties will be affected y these shutoffs.