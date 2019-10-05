



— Two fatal hit-and-runs occurred in the same area of McClellan Park in North Sacramento within a span of a few days.

In one case, an arrest has been made in the October 1 death of William Hester, a 73-year-old hero husband who pushed his wife out of the way of the oncoming vehicle that would suddenly take his life.

Hester died from his fatal injuries at McClellan Park as the driver of a silver Toyota Tacoma truck sped away, leaving victim’s wife in shambles.

READ: Arrest Made In Fatal Hit-And-Run That Saw Hero Husband Push His Wife Out Of Harms Way

The arrest came as police are still searching for the driver of another fatal hit-and-run that occurred Friday in the same area. A woman named Barbra died just a few blocks away on A Street in North Highlands when she was struck by a vehicle while she was taking her dog for a walk.

The dog survived, but Barbra — a mother and grandmother — didn’t.

RELATED: Woman Hit And Killed While Walking Her Dog In Sacramento County

Police are investigating to see if there are any similarities between the two tragic events.

Right now, the only connection is that each case involves the death of a senior citizen — Hester possibly being a veteran.

“I know he was wearing a US Army hat and was on his way to a dentist appointment,” Mike Zerfas, with CHP, said.

CHP is expected to release the identity of the driver in the William Hester case this weekend.

As of now, they’re still searching for who fatally ran over Barbara.