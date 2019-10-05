Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Red Flag Warning issued for this weekend by the National Weather Service (NWS) Sacramento has been extended to include portions of the northern Sierra and surrounding foothills.
The warning will be in effect through Sunday and the impacted areas also include parts of the west side of the Sacramento Valley into the northern Coastal Range and eastern foothills.
During this time period, the impacted areas are at easier risk for critical wildfire conditions and greater risk for rapid spread. Some areas may experience wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour and humidity in the 10-20% range.
The NWS urges those living in the impacted areas to take precautionary steps in case of an emergency.
Steps you can take are:
- Preparing emergency kits and developing a communication plan.
- Properly dispose of cigarettes and matches.
- Clear away potentially flammable items from your home and store them in a safe place.
- Find outdoor water source with a hose that can reach any area of your home.
- Do not use power equipment that creates sparks.
- Know all exits and ways to leave your area.
- Keep important documents and items in a safe place. Make digital copies, if necessary.
- Evacuate immediately, if necessary.