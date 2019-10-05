STOCKTON (CBS13) — A search is underway for a knife-wielding suspect who attempted to rob an outdoor market Saturday afternoon at the San Joaquin Delta College Stockton campus.
Authorities are looking for a male suspect in his thirties, either black or Hispanic, who was wearing a red sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a black baseball hat.
District police said the suspect walked up to a vendor’s booth, grabbed multiple items on the table and attempted to get away.
The vendor reportedly followed the man demanding his property back. It was at this time that authorities said the suspect pulled out a large military-style knife and took a stance that caused the vendor to believe they could be stabbed.
Police said the vendor backed away and the suspect took off across South Burke Bradley Road towards a Target store. All stolen items were reportedly left behind and recovered.
Authorities said the suspect was also seen riding a gray or white mountain bike in the area.
No further information has been released at this time.