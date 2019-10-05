Comments
DIXON (CBS13) — Three suspects were arrested in Dixon in relation to a string of stolen pot plants, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office said.
Early Friday morning, deputies performed a traffic stop on a Honda driving erratically away from a farm.
Deputies said they approached the car and saw three suspects sitting within a large amount of marijuana — which was later confirmed as several large hemp plants from a local legalized hemp farm.
All three suspects were booked for various drug and burglary-related charges.