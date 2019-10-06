AMERICAN CANYON (CBS13) — Here are the latest updates on the American Fire:
6:52 p.m.
Cal Fire said the American Fire has grown to 500 acres and is at 30% containment. So far, one outbuilding has been destroyed. Evacuation advisories remain in place.
5:55 p.m.
Evacuation advisories have been issued for the 150-acre American Fire off Highway 80 in American Canyon, Cal Fire said.
The fire was initially reported earlier Sunday afternoon as a 30- to 40-acre grass fire in the hills east of American Canyon just north of American Canyon Road, police said.
We are on scene with AmCan Fire and Calfire, at a 30-40acre grass fire in the hills east of town, north of American Canyon Rd. NO evacs anticipated, Firefighters making great progress. pic.twitter.com/5EMlw7WoNM
— American Canyon Police Department (@AmCanPolice) October 6, 2019
Evacuation advisories are issued for the Newell Drive area, Cal Fire said.
#AmericanFire off of American Canyon and Highway 80, east of American Canyon in Napa County is 150 Acres. Evacuation advisory issued for the Newell Dr. area. pic.twitter.com/0k2APpymBQ
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 7, 2019
We will keep you updated as this story develops.