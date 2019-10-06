  • CBS13On Air

AMERICAN CANYON (CBS13) — Here are the latest updates on the American Fire:

6:52 p.m.

Cal Fire said the American Fire has grown to 500 acres and is at 30% containment. So far, one outbuilding has been destroyed. Evacuation advisories remain in place.

5:55 p.m.

Evacuation advisories have been issued for the 150-acre American Fire off Highway 80 in American Canyon, Cal Fire said.

The fire was initially reported earlier Sunday afternoon as a 30- to 40-acre grass fire in the hills east of American Canyon just north of American Canyon Road, police said.

Evacuation advisories are issued for the Newell Drive area, Cal Fire said.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.

