TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A Coulterville man was arrested for attempted murder after shooting a man in a Groveland saloon on Friday night, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said.
Witnesses told deputies Juan Banuelos, 29, shot at a man who was engaged in an altercation with his friend at the Iron Door Saloon on Main Street.
Banuelos, of Coulterville, left the scene before authorities arrived. Deputies said the suspect returned to the scene several hours later and was arrested.
The victim in the shooting remains hospitalized. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.