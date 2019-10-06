  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — PG&E announced all power has been restored in the three counties impacted by Saturday night’s shutoffs.

READ: PG&E Confirms Power Shutoffs To Begin Tonight In Parts Of Butte, Yuba and Plumas Counties

Over 10,000 customers were affected in areas of Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties as a safety precaution during weather conditions prime for wildfires.

Power was shut off at 10 p.m. Saturday night and saw a full restore Sunday afternoon by 4 p.m., PG&E said.

