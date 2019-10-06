Comments
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — It was hot and dry again Sunday and the potential for wildfires remains high.
About 100 residents of Solano County attended a wildfire preparedness meeting to learn about fire prevention, defensible space and evacuation plans.
Many people at the meeting had been evacuated from their homes in Fairfield two years ago during the Atlas Fire.
Fire officials said despite a slow fire season this year, the fire danger is constant — and it’s important to not get lulled into a false sense of security.
A big topic of discussion at the meeting centered around creating the first fire-safe council in Solano County. The council could apply for grants to create more fire breaks around the community.