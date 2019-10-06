Comments
NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man arrested in relation to a fatal hit-and-run on October 1 that saw a husband push his wife out of harm’s way before being killed has been identified.
NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man arrested in relation to a fatal hit-and-run on October 1 that saw a husband push his wife out of harm’s way before being killed has been identified.
William Nathaniel Beasley, 70, is the prime suspect in the death of 73-year-old William Hester — who lost his life in the fatal hit-and-run near McClellan Park in North Highlands while saving his wife.
READ: Arrest Made In Fatal Hit-And-Run That Saw Hero Husband Push His Wife Out Of Harms Way
Beasley was apprehended Saturday morning just after 9:30 a.m., CHP said. Officers had a search warrant to seize the suspected involved vehicle — which was found stored in Rio Linda away from Beasley’s Antelope home.
ALSO: Police Investigating Similarities Between Two North Highlands Fatal Hit-And-Runs
The suspect is being charged with felony hit-and-run and manslaughter. Beasley is next scheduled to be in court on October 8.