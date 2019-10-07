STOCKTON (CBS13) — The search is on for an attempted kidnapping suspect who reportedly forced a 12-year-old into a vehicle using a handgun last Friday.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Oct. 4 around 2:50 p.m. when the victim, a 12-year-old boy, was walking south on Alexandria Place from Benjamin Holt Drive in Stockton.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect forced the boy into a light silver compact car using a full-sized black semi-automatic handgun.
Deputies said the victim was able to escape near Swain and Pershing Avenue when the suspect reached for something in the backseat.
The suspect was described as a white male, approx. 5’ 8”, 190-200 pounds (stocky build), late 40s-50s, unshaven with grey hair, wearing black sunglasses, white button-up collared short sleeve shirt and light blue jeans.
Investigators with the sheriff’s department are working with the Lincoln Unified School District Public Safety Department and the Stockton Police Department on this investigation. If you have any information about this case, please contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400 (case # 19-24398).