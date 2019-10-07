Comments
YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a suspected DUI driver while walking on Franklin Road near Lindsey Lane Monday morning.
Yuba City police say the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Monday. Police said the vehicle involved drove off before officers arrived, but they were able to locate the suspect and her vehicle at her home.
Officers arrested 36-year-old Constance Addison for suspicion of felony hit and run, child endangerment, and felony DUI causing injury.
Additionally, police said Addison had her three children in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Yuba City Police Department.