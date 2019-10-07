



YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a suspected DUI driver while walking on Franklin Road near Lyndsey Lane Monday morning.

Yuba City police say the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Monday. Police said the vehicle involved drove off before officers arrived, but they were able to locate the suspect and her vehicle at her home.

Officers arrested 36-year-old Constance Addison for suspicion of felony hit and run, child endangerment, and felony DUI causing injury.

Additionally, police said Addison had her three children in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Speaking to CBS13 Monday evening, Addison’s husband said he does not believe she was drunk and “she does not drink like that.”

The victim’s name has not been released but friends and family have identified him as Alec Flores on a CaringBridge.org page designed to keep the community updated on his injuries.

For years, locals have been concerned about students walking and biking to school along Franklin Road where cars often speed.

“I call the highway patrol and the police and they sit for a while and then boom they are gone,” neighbor Phil Harris said.

Flores reportedly attends nearby Franklin School. The principal declined to comment Monday evening but neighbors said an email went out from the school about the incident, offering counseling to students at the school.

“We are a small community. Everybody knows everybody, so I don’t know this young man, but I probably know which one he is because I see him every morning walking,” Colleen Lamon, who lives near the crash site, said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Yuba City Police Department.