JAMESTOWN (CBS13) — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who broke into a preschool Monday morning.
The sheriff’s office said there was a break-in at the Jamestown Head Start Classroom on Seventh Street early Monday morning. Several tools and equipment were taken and the suspect was caught on camera.
Deputies said the man in the video matches the description of the suspect responsible for a break-in of a storage room on the Jamestown Elementary School campus during the night of October 1st.
Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 209-533-5815.