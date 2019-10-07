  • CBS13On Air

MARIPOSA COUNTY

MARIPOSA COUNTY (CBS13) – Part of Highway 140 is on Monday due to the Briceburg Fire in Mariposa County.

Cal Fire says the fire started on Sunday.

The fire has burned 250 acres north of Midpines and there is no containment yet, Cal Fire reports.

Evacuations are in place for the Briceburg Campground.

