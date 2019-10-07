FOLSOM (CBS13) – Authorities say no one was hurt after a car caught fire along Highway 50 near Folsom late Monday morning.
The scene was on the westbound side of the freeway, east of the Folsom Boulevard exit.
Traffic 🚨 Alert… A vehicle fires as traffic backed up on westbound US-50 east of Folsom Blvd. There were no injuries. The lanes should re-open soon please drive cautiously and as always thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/c2uFMHn7G8
— CHP East Sacramento (@chp_esac) October 7, 2019
According to California Highway Patrol, the car fire was first reported a little before 11 a.m.
Firefighters quickly responded to the scene and were able to put out the flames before they could spread to the dry grass on the shoulder.
Exactly what led up to the car catching fire is unclear. No injuries were reported, CHP says.
Traffic was backed up for a short time, but all lanes have since been reopened.