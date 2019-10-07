



HERALD (CBS13) – Authorities are releasing more information about the deputy-involved shooting in Sacramento County that left a suspect dead.

The shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. Sunday along the 1300 block of Bennett Road in the community of Herald.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, someone called to report a man sitting in front of a property in the area. That person looked to be on drugs, the caller said, and was known to carry weapons.

A deputy soon showed up and found the man lying in a ditch. He was unresponsive at first, but then woke up and started talking to a deputy.

However, during the conversation, the deputy reportedly saw the suspect reach for what looked like a handgun in his waistband. Fearing for his life, the deputy then opened fire and hit the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released at the moment, but he is said to be a 55-year-old Herald resident.

A Glock-style airsoft gun was found in the suspect’s waistband, deputies say.

The deputy, a 19-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, is now on paid administrative leave.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident and an independent review will also be done by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.