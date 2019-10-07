



HERALD (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a man shot and killed by a deputy.

A spokesperson said he appeared to have a gun in his waistband at the time. Deputies later discovered it was a Glock-style airsoft gun.

Some neighbors said they’re not surprised this happened, multiple people called 911 about this man Sunday.

READ MORE: Sheriff: Suspect Shot, Killed By Deputy In Herald Had Glock-Style Airsoft Gun In Waistband

The caution tape was down and the road back open Monday afternoon. But the memory of a massive police response was still fresh for people living in the area.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived at the scene around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. They said they found the man unresponsive in a ditch but eventually got him to start talking. That’s when a deputy noticed something that looked like a handgun in his waistband. Deputies gave verbal commands, but the suspect reached for the gun anyway. That’s when he was shot. Deputies later discovered it was an airsoft gun.

Erica Hendrickson lives in the area and said the man police shot lives near here. She said people have reported him to the police before. She saw him out on the road not long before deputies arrived Sunday.

“When I left he was laying on the ground up against the neighbor’s fence, I thought about stopping and asking if he was ok,” Hendrickson said.

Deputies said the man might have been on drugs.

“He was always out roaming around at night time he didn’t know what he was doing. A lot of people were kind of leery of him,” Hendrickson said.

Despite that, many neighbors find the situation unsettling. Deputies are not releasing much about the man who was killed, only that he is a 55-year-old man from Herald.

The deputy who was involved in the shooting is a 19-year veteran of the force.