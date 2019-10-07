VACAVILLE (CBS13) – PG&E is warning about another possible Public Safety Power Shutoff come midweek.
A Fire Weather Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service across much of Northern California come Wednesday. Forecasters say a widespread, strong and dry wind event is anticipated to hit the region.
This time, PG&E says they could shut off power to parts of nearly 30 northern, central, coastal and Bay Area counties across their service area.
The counties that could see shutoffs include: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Lake, Mariposa, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.
Forecasters say the main fire risk looks to be coming early Wednesday through midday on Thursday.
PG&E cut power to about 10,000 customers in parts of Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties over the past weekend.