STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — The Federal Aviation Administration says a pilot was uninjured in a crash in remote Stanislaus County Monday evening.
The FAA said the crash happened 30 miles east-northeast of Modesto Monday evening.
According to FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor, “a single-engine Bellanca Citabria crashed under unknown circumstances about 30 miles east-northeast of Modesto around 5:45 p.m.”
Gregor said the plane caught fire after crashing near Wearnerville. The pilot was the only person onboard and was not hurt in the crash.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
Gregor said this is all preliminary information which is subject to change.