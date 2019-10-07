  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Golf Cart, Placerville CHP

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A 44-year-old man died Monday afternoon after crashing a golf cart off a bridge into a creek, Placerville CHP said.

The CHP said the collision happened at Apple Mountain Golf Resort on the 10th fairway at around 4:30 on Monday.

Investigators determined a 44-year-old man from Texas was driving the cart at an “unsafe speed downhill” with a 31-year-old male passenger from Sacramento. The driver reportedly lost control of the cart as it began to cross the cart bridge, breaking through the rail and crashing into a creek below.

The driver was ejected from the cart and, according to officers, sustained fatal injuries.

CHP said the passenger was had minor injuries and transported to a nearby hospital.

The collision is still under investigation and officers said they are investigating alcohol consumption as a possible factor.

The names of the driver and passenger have not yet been released.

