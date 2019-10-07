



HAYWARD (CBS13) – An Uber driver said she was attacked Saturday evening by a female passenger who, in the span of a few minutes, groped, kissed, and even covered her eyes on the freeway.

Kevai Floyd says she never thought she’d become a victim of sexual abuse, and she never anticipated her alleged abuser would be a woman.

“A woman on a woman? No, I didn’t think it was going to happen, never thought it,” she said.

Floyd said that Uber ride changed everything for her.

“I now have to worry, and I’m second-guessing everybody,” she said.

READ: Passenger Attack Leaves Sacramento Uber Driver In Coma

She was heading back to Sacramento early Saturday morning after doing some rides in the Bay Area, where she says you can make twice as much money as a driver.

“I made $9.20 on this ride for 15 minutes and 19 seconds to have this woman assault me like that,” said Floyd.

She picked up a younger woman who she says was drunk.

“She turned around, and reached and grabbed my face and pulled my face towards her, saying she was going to kiss me,” she said. “The last thing I expected, was a female to come over the seat and coming over the top of me and grabbing my breast like that.”

Floyd called Uber and filed a report with California Highway Patrol. But she doesn’t have proof, no camera in her car, and now she’s afraid her case will be a stalemate.

“It’s going to be her word against mine,” Floyd said.

ALSO: Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs Gig Economy Bill Into Law That Could Transform Uber And Lyft

CBS13 is digging deeper into what course of action Uber drivers can take when they’re faced with an emergency. Drivers have access to a panic button and can file a case with Uber and with law enforcement. But after an assault has happened, we’re told resources are limited.

Jamie Retmier is an Attorney with Scranton Law in concord. She represents ride-share drivers who have been assaulted.

“We’ve got drivers who are in scary and sometimes threatening situations, but they really don’t know who to go to, who to talk to and what their recourse is,” said Retmier.

Retmier says leaders behind the ride-sharing apps will sometimes withhold necessary information, like last names, to prosecute those accused of assault.

“My experience with Uber and Lyft has been they are withholding information we need in the cases I am handling,” Retmier said.

Floyd said the emergency button is difficult to use while driving. So far, she’s only received a letter from Uber acknowledging her complaint. Leaders with Uber responded to this case, calling it deeply disturbing, and they are working with CHP on their investigation.

An Uber spokesperson released this statement: “What’s been reported is deeply disturbing. As soon as we were notified by the driver, we immediately took action and ensured the rider did not have access to the app. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”