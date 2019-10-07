VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A violent road rage incident ended in two arrests at a home improvement store Friday in Vacaville.
Police said the incident was reported just before 5 p.m. Friday when two men reportedly started fighting after exiting their vehicles at an intersection. Officers said 37-year-old Robert Hanna hit the other man with a firearm, causing injuries.
During the fight, a female passenger exited and was reportedly also hit with the firearm by Hanna, causing injuries to her face.
Then, police say Hanna’s passenger 30-year-old Nickole Ade, who was in the car with her two young children, got out and also assaulted the other couple. Hanna and Ade reportedly left the scene and drove to a home improvement store on East Monte Vista Avenue.
Witnesses said when the arrived at the store, Hanna gave Ade the firearm, which she hid in her waistband, as they entered the business with her children.
Officers responded to the store and took the couple into custody. Ade’s children were taken into protective custody and turned over to Child Protective Services.
Police said the injured couple was treated at the scene by paramedics and were released.
Hanna was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, committing a felony while out on bail, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ade was arrested on battery and firearms-related charges.