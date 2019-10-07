Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers say five cars were fished out of the White Slough east of Stockton.
California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division says they recently got a call about a possible car spotted in the water of the White Slough along Rio Blanco Road, north of Eight Mile Road.
Officers soon found the car in question – along with four other cars in the water.
All five cars, totaling about 20,000 pounds, have been fished out.
Exactly what led to the cars going into the water is unclear.