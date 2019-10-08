Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two people are dead after a head-on crash in Stockton on Tuesday morning, authorities say.
The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. near Waterloo Road and Filbert Street.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division says two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other people were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are said to be minor to moderate.
Both east and westbound lanes of Waterloo Road remain blocked as officers investigate the crash.