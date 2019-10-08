YUBA CITY (CBS13) – The 13-year-old boy who was hit Monday morning while walking to school has died, authorities say.
Yuba City police said the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Monday. Police said the vehicle involved drove off before officers arrived, but they were able to locate the suspect and her vehicle at her home.
Officers arrested 36-year-old Constance Addison for suspicion of felony hit and run, child endangerment, and felony DUI causing injury.
Tuesday, after the boy died from his injuries, gross vehicle manslaughter was added to Addison’s charges.
The boy’s name was not released by authorities, but friends and family identified him as Alec Flores.
Addison was released on bail from Sutter County Jail on Tuesday, authorities said.
Police say Addison had her three children in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Flores reportedly attended the nearby Franklin School. The principal declined to comment Monday evening but neighbors said an email went out from the school about the incident, offering counseling to students at the school.