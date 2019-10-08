ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police arrested two men Sunday for operating a Butane Honey Oil (BHO) lab in a Roseville garage.
Officers in the department’s Crime Suppression Unit served a search warrant on the 2000 block of Hardwick Way Sunday and located a functioning, large-scale BHO lab with capabilities to produce large quantities of concentrated cannabis.
Police said BHO is derived from the marijuana plant by extracting the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) using the highly-volatile solvent Butane.
Detectives said they also located several large-scale machines that are used to refine and increase the purity of the end product.
Police arrested Anthony Coviello and Christopher Novak on charges related to the honey oil manufacturing process.
The investigation into this lab is still ongoing.