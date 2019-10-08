Comments
WINTERS (CBS13) – A man has died after a crash on Interstate 505 in Solano County Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. north of Wolfskill Road, south of Winters.
California Highway Patrol’s Solano division says a Toyota Corolla was heading southbound on I-505 when it crossed over the median and went into northbound lanes. It then veered off the road completely and crashed into a tree.
Only one person, a man whose name has not been released at this point, was in the car at the time of the crash. He died from his injuries.
No lanes have been closed due to the crash and traffic is flowing freely through the area.
Exactly why the driver suddenly crossed over and crashed is still under investigation.