Comments
MANTECA (CBS13) – Authorities say all students are safe after a scary incident where a car crashed into the back of a Manteca school Tuesday morning.
The crash happened in the back parking lot at Shasta Elementary and involved a parent at the school, Manteca police say.
Exactly why the driver crashed is unclear, but the car ended up going through a fence and hitting a utility box just behind some classrooms.
Police say there was a smell of gas immediately after the crash, but it was taken care of quickly.
No injuries were reported after the crash, police say.
School will be going on as normal for the rest of the day.