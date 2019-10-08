Filed Under:Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Public Safety Power Shutoff


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In wake of the massive Public Safety Power Shutoff planned for Wednesday across much of Northern California, Pacific Gas and Electric announced they nearly 30 community resource centers for customers.

Nearly 800,000 PG&E customers will see Public Safety Power Shutoffs come Wednesday, the utility said as it added more counties to the list.

Crews will proactively start to turn off power in some areas as early as just after midnight.

READ MORE: PG&E: Nearly 800K Customers Across 34 Counties Will See Power Shutoffs

Below is a list of Community Resource Centers, which will be open at 8 a.m. Wednesday through daylight hours. The centers will provide restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100.

Butte Oroville Bird Street School, 1421 Bird St, Oroville 95965
Butte Magalia 14144 Lakeridge Court, Magalia 95954
El Dorado Placerville El Dorado Fairgrounds 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville 95667
Lake Clear Lake Clearlake Senior Center 3245 Bowers Avenue, Clearlake 95422
Napa Napa 1001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo 94589
Napa Calistoga Calistoga Fairgrounds – 1601 N. Oak Calistoga 94515
Santa Clara San Jose Avaya Stadium 1123 Coleman Avenue, San Jose 95110
Nevada Grass Valley Sierra College Grass Valley 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley 95945
Contra Costa San Ramon Bishop Ranch Parking Lot – 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon 94583
Calaveras Arnold Meadowmont Shopping Center – 2182 HWY 4, Arnold 95223
San Mateo Half Moon Bay Pasta Moon Restaurant, 845 Main St Half Moon Bay 94019
Placer Auburn Gold Country Fairgrounds 1273 High Street Auburn 95603
Shasta, Tehama Redding, Cottonwood, Red Bluff Shasta College, 11555 Old Oregon Trail Redding 96003
Solano Vacaville Mission Church 6391 Leisure Town Road, Vacaville 95687
Sonoma Santa Rosa, Sonoma Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa 95404
Alameda Oakland Merritt College LOT B – Leona St., Oakland 94508
Tuolumne Sonora Mother Lode Fairgrounds 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora 95370
Santa Cruz Aptos Twin Lakes Church 2701 Cabrillo College Dr, Aptos 95003
Amador Pioneer Mace Meadows Golf Course, 26570 Fairway Drive Pioneer 95666
Mendocino Ukiah 1775 N. State Street, Ukiah 95482
Yolo Winters Next to PG&E Gas Academy – Intersection of E. Grant Avenue & Timber Crest Road, Winters 95694
Colusa, Glenn Williams, Orland 839 Newville Road, Orland 95963
Mariposa Coulterville Coulterville Fire Dept – 10293 Ferry Road, Coulterville 95311
Sierra Sierra City Loganville Campground parking lot – HWY 49, Sierra City 96125
Stanislaus Westley Westley Hotel – 8615 CA-33, Westley 95387
Plumas La Porte 2140 Main St. La Porte 95981
El Dorado El Dorado Hills Rolling Hills Christian Church 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills 95762
Yuba Oregon House 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House 95962

 

