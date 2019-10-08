SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In wake of the massive Public Safety Power Shutoff planned for Wednesday across much of Northern California, Pacific Gas and Electric announced they nearly 30 community resource centers for customers.
Nearly 800,000 PG&E customers will see Public Safety Power Shutoffs come Wednesday, the utility said as it added more counties to the list.
Crews will proactively start to turn off power in some areas as early as just after midnight.
Below is a list of Community Resource Centers, which will be open at 8 a.m. Wednesday through daylight hours. The centers will provide restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100.
|Butte
|Oroville
|Bird Street School, 1421 Bird St, Oroville 95965
|Butte
|Magalia
|14144 Lakeridge Court, Magalia 95954
|El Dorado
|Placerville
|El Dorado Fairgrounds 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville 95667
|Lake
|Clear Lake
|Clearlake Senior Center 3245 Bowers Avenue, Clearlake 95422
|Napa
|Napa
|1001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo 94589
|Napa
|Calistoga
|Calistoga Fairgrounds – 1601 N. Oak Calistoga 94515
|Santa Clara
|San Jose
|Avaya Stadium 1123 Coleman Avenue, San Jose 95110
|Nevada
|Grass Valley
|Sierra College Grass Valley 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley 95945
|Contra Costa
|San Ramon
|Bishop Ranch Parking Lot – 2600 Camino Ramon, San Ramon 94583
|Calaveras
|Arnold
|Meadowmont Shopping Center – 2182 HWY 4, Arnold 95223
|San Mateo
|Half Moon Bay
|Pasta Moon Restaurant, 845 Main St Half Moon Bay 94019
|Placer
|Auburn
|Gold Country Fairgrounds 1273 High Street Auburn 95603
|Shasta, Tehama
|Redding, Cottonwood, Red Bluff
|Shasta College, 11555 Old Oregon Trail Redding 96003
|Solano
|Vacaville
|Mission Church 6391 Leisure Town Road, Vacaville 95687
|Sonoma
|Santa Rosa, Sonoma
|Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa 95404
|Alameda
|Oakland
|Merritt College LOT B – Leona St., Oakland 94508
|Tuolumne
|Sonora
|Mother Lode Fairgrounds 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora 95370
|Santa Cruz
|Aptos
|Twin Lakes Church 2701 Cabrillo College Dr, Aptos 95003
|Amador
|Pioneer
|Mace Meadows Golf Course, 26570 Fairway Drive Pioneer 95666
|Mendocino
|Ukiah
|1775 N. State Street, Ukiah 95482
|Yolo
|Winters
|Next to PG&E Gas Academy – Intersection of E. Grant Avenue & Timber Crest Road, Winters 95694
|Colusa, Glenn
|Williams, Orland
|839 Newville Road, Orland 95963
|Mariposa
|Coulterville
|Coulterville Fire Dept – 10293 Ferry Road, Coulterville 95311
|Sierra
|Sierra City
|Loganville Campground parking lot – HWY 49, Sierra City 96125
|Stanislaus
|Westley
|Westley Hotel – 8615 CA-33, Westley 95387
|Plumas
|La Porte
|2140 Main St. La Porte 95981
|El Dorado
|El Dorado Hills
|Rolling Hills Christian Church 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills 95762
|Yuba
|Oregon House
|9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House 95962