Filed Under:Stockton Kings, Stockton News


STOCKTON (CBS13) – Single-game tickets for the Stockton Kings 24 home games are now on sale.

The Kings tip-off their second season at Stockton Arena on Friday, November 8. That game will also be the premiere of the new co-ed dance team, “209 Hype.”

The Stockton G-League team will host several theme nights during the 2019-2020 season:

  • Friday Family Feast- $1 beer, $1 sodas, $2 hot dogs and $4 unlimited popcorn at every Friday home game.
  • Kids Slam Dunk Sundays- $5 tickets available for all kids 12 and under.
  • 209 Night #StockUp- Friday, November 29, fans can buy limited edition gear on Black Friday.
  • Military Appreciation- Saturday, November 30, all veterans and active military get a discount.
  • Star Wars- Saturday, December 28
  • Fight Night- Saturday, January 11
  • Kings Collide- Friday, January 17, 916 Hype Crew, Slamson, Kings Legends come for the fun.
  • Food & Wine- Friday, January 17, Exclusive event before the game
  • Asian Heritage Night- Friday, January 31
  • Education Day- Wednesday, February 26, classes invited for a “full day of education and fun.”
  • Dunkson’s Birthday- Saturday, March 7
  • Faith & Family Night- Saturday, March 7
  • Hella Stockton- Friday, March 13
  • Latino Heritage Night- Friday, March 20
  • Fan Appreciation- Saturday, March 21

Single-game tickets start at 15 dollars.

Comments

Leave a Reply