



VACAVILLE (CBS13) — As Solano County and many other areas prepared for the massive PG&E outage, the utility set up a community resource center on the grounds of Mission Church in Vacaville.

News of the outage has been spread for weeks, but Debbie Medina still remains frightened.

“[It’s] terrifying because what do you do?” said Medina.

Medina is worried about losing electricity more than most. She needs it run her CPAP and oxygen generators to keep her alive.

“If you don’t have your oxygen and your CPAP going and you go to sleep, do you wake up?” said Medina.

Medina is just one of 32,000 Solano County residents facing a PG&E public safety power shut off due to high fire dangers in the forecast. She says she can’t use the community resource center because she needs her medical equipment and is confined to a wheelchair.

She is also concerned because she can’t afford a generator and her caregivers only work six hours a day.

“What are you going to do with people like me? There are others like me,” she said.

Representatives from PG&E told CBS13 that for medical baseline customers like Medina, they’ll be checking door to door. The utility is also urging residents to keep emergency numbers handy and have a backup plan.

Debbie says all she can do is wait and see if PG&E will pull the plug.

“Everybody’s praying that at midnight they’re not really going to turn this off,” she said.