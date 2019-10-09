  • CBS13On Air

SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters fully contained a brush fire that burned on both sides of Highway 12 in Solano County on Wednesday evening.

The four-alarm fire burned 200 acres and was 100% contained by 6:30 p.m.

The fire burned near Olsen Road, west of Highway 113. This is the road that connects Rio Vista to Fairfield.

Firefighters said the fire was caused by a farmer harvesting crops. The area that burned is not part of the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Fortunately, extra crews were positioned nearby and were able to stop further spread.

