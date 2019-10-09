Comments
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Police say three suspects stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from the Victoria’s Secret in Citrus Heights Wednesday afternoon.
A spokesperson for Citrus Heights police said the suspects came through filling trash bags before driving away from the mall in a white Hyundai with paper plates.
No one was hurt in this burglary.
Police said this is the second time in a week the store was burglarized in a similar way. The previous case also has three suspects. Investigators are working to see if the suspects are the same in both cases.