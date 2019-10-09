ELK GROVE (CBS13) – An Elk Grove man who worked as an elementary school counselor in Stockton has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn, police say.
Earlier this year, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off Elk Grove police about child porn images found on the internet. An investigation of the internet provider address led them to 54-year-old Larry Capello.
Tuesday, a search warrant was served at Capello’s Elk Grove home and he was arrested.
Police say Capello worked as a counselor for a Stockton elementary school. Police would not say which school he worked at.
Capello has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and he’s facing charges of possession of obscene matter depicting persons under 18.
Elk Grove police are continuing to look into the case and are asking anyone with information relevant to their investigation to contact them at (916) 627-3718.