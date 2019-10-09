  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:American River Parkway

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters are battling multiple spot fires along the Lower American River Parkway on Wednesday.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene a little after 8 a.m. and found a total of six different fires burning.

Firefighters say it’s unclear if they were all set differently, or if it was one fire that spread due to wind conditions.

Crews remain at the scene to deal with the fires.

More information to come.

