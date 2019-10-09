Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters are battling multiple spot fires along the Lower American River Parkway on Wednesday.
Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene a little after 8 a.m. and found a total of six different fires burning.
🚨 Grass fire in the Lower American Parkway. Dispatched at 8:13AM. Several engines are on scene. Multiple spot fires have been reported. This incident remains at a single alarm. pic.twitter.com/Bq9YdevUx8
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 9, 2019
Firefighters say it’s unclear if they were all set differently, or if it was one fire that spread due to wind conditions.
Crews remain at the scene to deal with the fires.
More information to come.