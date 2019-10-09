NEVADA CITY (CBS13) – The mayor of Nevada City is organizing a light parade to protest PG&E power shutoffs that have hit the city.
Mayor Reinette Senum said the light parade protest will be happening around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after a brief city council meeting.
She says lights hooked up to generators will be illuminated.
Lots of stoplights out in the Nevada City area. First responders remind people that these intersections become four-way stops when this happens. Drive safe out there! #powershutoff pic.twitter.com/DCbCoss5Jj
— Anna Giles (@AnnaGilesTV) October 9, 2019
“We certainly support turning off the power at Highwinds, but there’s not even a breeze outside at this very moment,” Senum wrote on Facebook.
Nevada County has one of the largest number of PG&E customers affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff (43,217, per the utility). They were part of the first phase of shutoffs that started just after midnight on Wednesday.
Senum is asking for people to come out wearing anything that lights up, including: LED lights, flashlights and headlamps.