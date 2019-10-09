



PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — In Placerville, the PG&E power shutoff has one ice cream parlor staying open in the dark, and offering a “PG&E special” to customers.

Hangman’s Tree Ice Cream Saloon persevered through the power outage.

“People still want a place and things to do, the world’s not going to stop just because PG&E decided to turn off the lights,” owner Jamie Nutting said.

The power went out at Hangman’s Tree Ice Cream Saloon early Wednesday morning, around 3:37 a.m.

In the darkness came a bright idea. Using a generator to keep a single freezer on, Nutting is offering fewer flavors for cash transactions only. It’s called “PG&E special.”

“The special is you get what you get, and you get a cup or a cone,” Nutting said.

Besides the special, the ice cream shop also added another item to their store, a kite to measure the winds or lack thereof. It’s a side of kite sarcasm, to go along with the ice cream.

“So we just wanted to let people know how high the winds are going today,” Nutting said.

No power, no problem for this ice cream parlor, still open for its customers.

“It was a little bit softer, it was very refreshing though, and it was really nice to see people persevering through the power outage,” customer Emily Burns said.

A small business surviving the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff, by serving up the sweet taste of resilience.