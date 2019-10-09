SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If the most-Googled costume is any indication, there will be a lot of Spider-Mans running around on Halloween.
Google released their list of the most-searched costumes for Halloween 2019 on Wednesday.
Topping the list nationally is the character “It,” also known as Pennywise, probably thanks in part to the recent blockbuster “It Chapter Two” released in late August. Rounding out the top 5 are Witch, Spider-Man, Dinosaur and Descendants.
However, in Sacramento, Spider-Man topped the list of most-searched costumes.
The top searched costume for couples nationally this season is Lilo and Stitch, followed by Bonnie and Clyde then Cosmo and Wanda.
Pets aren’t being left out of festivities anymore either, with the top searched-for costume for dogs being Chucky. Ewok, Spider, Pennywise and Dinosaur dog costumes also round out the top 5.
Finally, it appears people are looking to dress up their babies as a banana more than anything else. Dalmatian, Grinch, Pennywise and Stay Puft are also popular searches, Google says.