STOCKTON (CBS13) – Despite being listed on the PG&E outage map, several Central Valley cities say they won’t be affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff.
PG&E lists the San Joaquin County cities of Farmington, Stockton and Tracy as being affected by outage.
However, according to the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services, only the community of Vernalis is expected to have its power cut. There, 51 customers in the area of Orchard RV park will see an outage.
Outage UPDATE:
Despite reports to the contrary, NO PG&E power shutoffs are expected in W-Sacramento. @WestSacFire
says the utility mistakenly listed W-Sac as an impacted community. We are not, and Yolo County emergency officials are working with PG&E to take W-Sac off the list.
— West Sacramento (@cityofwestsac) October 9, 2019
The cities may have been mistakenly listed over a mailing address confusion.
Officials note that there could possibly be unscheduled power outages from wind problems in the area.
A community resource center is being opened at the Westley Hotel in anticipation of the power shut off in Vernalis, San Joaquin officials say.
West Sacramento is also listed on the PG&E website. However, city officials say that listing is a mistake and note that no power shutoffs are expected in their community.