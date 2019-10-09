  • CBS13On Air

(CBS13) — The following schools have announced closures for Thursday, Oct. 10 due to the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs:

Camino Union School District – all schools

EDCOE Charter Alternative Programs – all schools

El Dorado Union High School District – all school

Gold Oak Union School District – all schools

Gold Trail Union School District – all schools

Mother Lode Union School District – all schools

Oak Meadow Elementary School

Pioneer Union School District – all schools

Placerville Union School District – all schools

Pollock Pines Elementary School District – all schools

Rescue Union School District – all schools

Solano County Community College – all campuses

