(CBS13) — The following schools have announced closures for Thursday, Oct. 10 due to the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs:
Camino Union School District – all schools
EDCOE Charter Alternative Programs – all schools
El Dorado Union High School District – all school
Gold Oak Union School District – all schools
Gold Trail Union School District – all schools
Mother Lode Union School District – all schools
Oak Meadow Elementary School
Pioneer Union School District – all schools
Placerville Union School District – all schools
Pollock Pines Elementary School District – all schools
Rescue Union School District – all schools
Solano County Community College – all campuses