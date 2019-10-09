UC Davis Children’s Hospital is the Sacramento region’s only nationally ranked, comprehensive hospital providing care for infants, children, adolescents and young adults with primary, subspecialty and critical care.
The hospital has the Central Valley’s only pediatric emergency department and level I pediatric trauma center, offering the highest level of care for its critically ill patients, as well as a level I children’s surgery center.
The 129-bed children’s hospital provides care for children in 33 counties, covering 65,000 square miles, with over 2,900 transfers accepted from referring institutions.
It includes state-of-the-art 49-bed neonatal and 24-bed pediatric intensive care and pediatric cardiac intensive care units. In addition, with over 120 physicians across more than 30 subspecialties, the hospital has the greatest diversity of pediatric subspecialties in the region.
It has 850 members of its all-R.N. nursing staff trained to care for children. The hospital has been granted Magnet recognition status by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
For more information, visit http://children.ucdavis.edu.