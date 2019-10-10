Comments
CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Crews knocked down a two-story apartment fire in Carmichael, Metro Fire of Sacramento said.
The fire started late Thursday morning on the first floor of an apartment fire on Manzanita Avenue and quickly spread into the second story and attic, Metro Fire said.
Fire on the first floor and second fooor attic have been knocked down on the #ManzanitaAv apartment fire.
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) October 10, 2019
The fire has since been knocked down and no injuries were reported in the incident