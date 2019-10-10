WATCH:Fire at Broderick Boat Ramp in West Sacramento
CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Crews knocked down a two-story apartment fire in Carmichael, Metro Fire of Sacramento said.

The fire started late Thursday morning on the first floor of an apartment fire on Manzanita Avenue and quickly spread into the second story and attic, Metro Fire said.

The fire has since been knocked down and no injuries were reported in the incident

